NA cheer team is State Champion

The Newberry Academy competition cheer team won the Non-Tumbling Division Championship which is new for SCISA this year. Courtesy Photo

NORTH CHARLESTON — The Newberry Academy Competition Cheer team brought home the gold after winning the state championship on Saturday.

The Newberry Academy Competition Cheer team was named SCISA 1A/2A Non-Tumbling State Champions on Saturday at the North Charleston Athletic Center after they tied for the spot Anderson Christian.

“We are very proud of how our cheer season ended,” said Eagle Cheer Head Coach Christie Gardner. “Our team is small, but mighty, and performed their very best Saturday. We competed in a Non-Tumbling Division which is new for SCISA this year. Since it’s a new division, 1A, 2A, and 3A schools are mixed in. We are very proud to come out State Champions.

“Our team this year has several veteran cheerleaders, but some are new to the team. They jumped right in and caught up fast. These girls put in lots of hard work since the spring, and it has paid off. Coach Chelsea (Ellisor) and I teach that teamwork, dedication, accountability and hard work will make a successful team and these girls left it all on the mat Saturday. We had a season-ending injury that forced the girls to switch things up but they embraced the changes and rolled with it.”

Gardner said the team has only one senior, Cassie Waites.

“Her leadership has been an asset to our team and she will be missed next year. What a way to end your senior year,” she said.

The Eagles also brought home the state championship in 2019.