Wrestlers compete at Wolfpack Open

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Newberry wrestling team traveled to the Tar Heel State on Nov. 14 to compete in the Wolfpack Open in Raleigh. Several SACC and Super Region Foes were in attendance as well as several Division I programs, including powerhouses NC State and Virginia Tech.

The highlight of the afternoon came at 125-pound class where, after losing his first bout to Joziah Fry of Campbell, Evan Carrigan earned a pin over Seton Hill’s Frank Bonura and then upset Rylee Billings of King who was a NCAA Qualifier last season in the consolation bracket. Carrigan’s afternoon came to an end with a pin to Zurich Storm of Campbell. Zach Shupp also competed at 125, where he fought hard but concluded the day 0-2.

Newberry also had two wrestlers compete at 133 in Marcus Johnson and Timothy Decatur. Johnson earned a win over conference foe David Medina. At 141, Devan Moore had to battle against three Division I opponents, beating UT-Chattanooga’s James Dalrymple but losses to wrestlers from Campbell and NC State concluded his day. At 149, Ernest Allen earned a win over Duke’s Sebastian Jimenez and Trevor Mansfield totaled three wins against Limestone’s James Nutter Benjamin, King’s Ethan Narro and Ryan Bennett. Will Evans competed at 157 and went 0-2. Nolan Wheeler earned a win over Campbell’s Josh Epperly at 165. Armando Acosta earned wins at 184 over Vikram Ostrander and teammate Jacob Lesley. At 285, Damon Loveless battled hard in two losses against Division I foes.

The Scarlet and Gray return to duel action this weekend as they face King on Saturday, Nov. 20, before returning to tournament action at the King Open on Sunday in Bristol, Tennessee.