Newberry, S.C. – The Newberry College Wolves volleyball team (11-12 (5-10 SAC)) earned a 3-0 sweep over the Tusculum Pioneers (17-3 (13-2 SAC)) who came into the match as the top-ranked team in both the South Atlantic Conference and the first NCAA Southeast Regional Women’s Volleyball Rankings.

“They were the number one team in the league and possibly the best team we have ever played,” said Head Coach Ross Kessler. “Tusculum this year has been unbelievable all year long. I thought they had some really strong moments tonight, but tonight was just our night. We have been talking about it all year how we needed some things to turn our way.”

The Wolves started the match off strong with an early 8-1 run that was led by kills from Natasha Bannister and Taylor Hall. After trading a few points, Zoe Dinkins would lead the Wolves on a 4-1 run to push their lead out to a 14-6 advantage. The Pioneers kept fighting, but a pair of Bannister kills led the Wolves on another 4-1 run to answer before a kill from Hall ultimately gave Newberry the first set 25-16.

In the second set, Newberry once again earned an early lead behind back-to-back service aces from Amanda Berecz, but the Pioneers answered. The set then went back-and-forth with the teams trading blows, tying the match eight times on their way to a 15-15 score. However, back-to-back kills from Hall led the Wolves on a 6-1 run to reach set point at 24-18. Tusculum would attempt to rally, but a Bannister kill ended the set at 24-21.

The Pioneers started the third set by taking a slim lead, but Newberry did not allow them to pull away, staying within striking distance. However, after Tusculum extended their lead to 15-10, the Wolves answered with a 7-1 run to take the lead that featured back-to-back service aces from Berecz and a pair of kills from Bannister. The Pioneers managed to take back the lead, but the Wolves answered with a 6-1 run featuring multiple kills from Hall and Bannister to end the set at 25-23 and the match 3-0.

Bannister led the attack with 21 kills while Hall had 13 kills of her own. Avery Webb notched a 31-assist, 12-dig double-double. Berecz had 14 digs and an outstanding five service aces. Meanwhile, Dinkins recorded three block assists, tying the Newberry College records for both block assists and total blocks for her career.

“We talked about being cognitive in the game, focusing on our side of the court rather than the other side of the court, being patient in times of turmoil, and it really seemed to produce for us tonight,” said Kessler. “It was a great win, and I’m super happy for our team.”