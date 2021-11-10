Cross country competes at NCAA Regionals

SPARTANBURG — Alaya Lindquist ran a 25:20.7, the sixth fastest 6k time in program history, to lead the Newberry Women’s Cross Country team to a 20th place finish on a cold, brisk morning in Spartanburg. This is the Wolves women’s best finish ever at the NCAA Southeast Regionals.

Reagan Wells, who has run with Lindquist pretty much all season, finished in a time of 26:00.2, the tenth fastest 6k time in program history. Kenia Smith was the next Wolves Harrier across the line with a time of 27:07.5. She was followed by Kensley Dantzler and Ahja Amos in times of 27:27.1 and 27:42. Allison McCauley and Mandy Kirkley finished back to back with times of 28:20.9 and 28:53.9 to close the book on the 2021 cross country season.

For the men, Jacob Johnson ran a 36:32.1 to lead the Newberry team at the NCAA Southeast Regionals. Wingate won the meet with their entire scoring five placing in the top-ten. Queens took the other automatic qualifying spot to NCAA Nationals in Saint Leo, Fla., finishing second.

Jared Kilday was next across the line with a time of 39:07.1. Nate Carrasco immediately followed him in a time of 39:46.2 and Clint Ross rounded out the pack of Wolves with a time of 39:54.1.

The Wolves harriers will now look ahead to indoor track and field season where several members of the team will be competing across all spectrums of the sport.