ROCK HILL — The South Atlantic Conference Carolinas released their Field Hockey All-Conference team as nominated and voted on by the coaches in the conference.

The Newberry field hockey team had four members representing the Scarlet and Gray on the team. Freshman Yasmin De Meyer was selected to the first team while Lily Drury, Erin Robbins and Grace Lee were selected to the second team.

During the regular season, De Meyer started in 16 out of 17 games and led the team in points with 26, tied for fourth in the conference. She also led the team in goals with nine and assists with eight. Three of her goals were the deciding goal in the game.

Lily Drury started in 15 out of 17 games, scored five goals and registered four assists for a point total of 14, tied for second on the team. In her first two seasons with the program, Drury has skyrocketed to seventh on the all-time scoring list for the program.

Erin Robbins has been the cornerstone of the Newberry defense. She currently leads Division II in defensive saves with eight and has the second most in team history in both the single season and career category.

Grace Lee leads the conference in save percentage, is fourth in the conference in saves, and is second in the conference in goals-against average. During the season, she set the program record this season for consecutive shutouts (3), single season shutouts (6), and career shutouts (8).