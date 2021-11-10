Field hockey gets first round win

NEWBERRY — The last two meetings between Newberry and Mount Olive were defensive slugfests with one goal being scored in each matchup. However, on Nov. 2, it was a different story as six total goals were scored and two fourth quarter goals by Yasmin De Meyer and Rachel Crowder powered the Wolves to a 4-2 victory and set up a date with the Converse Valkyries in the SACC Semifinals.

The game started off like the last two meetings as Newberry got the only shot off of the quarter three minutes in but couldn’t find another shot, although the play was tilted extremely toward the Wolves attacking side. However, despite the early dominance from the Wolves, Mount Olive struck first as Morgan Paterson was awarded a penalty stroke after being taken down by Grace Lee. Paterson converted the stroke to give the Trojans the lead with under five minutes to play in the second quarter. The Wolves responded quickly, as Carly Ellis got free behind the Trojans back line and sent in a pass to Lily Drury in front of goal to tie the score at halftime.

The Trojans once again responded quickly at the beginning of the quarter as Morgan Paterson once again got behind the Wolves defense and beat Lee one-on-one and put Mount Olive back in front. With just under three minutes to play in the quarter, Michaella Pirozzi put a ball in the air that found the stick of Rachel Crowder that tied the game up as they headed to the last 15 minutes of regulation.

In the fourth quarter, the Wolves struck early as Tamsin Bangert sent a lob from around midfield into the shooting circle that Yasmin De Meyer tipped into the goal and the Scarlet and Gray had their first lead of the game at 3-2. Just under four minutes later, a rebound found Rachel Crowder who slotted it home and sealed the Wolves second consecutive conference tournament semifinal berth with the 4-2 win.

“Tonight was a full team effort and we are very excited that we can continue on to the next round. When falling behind, this group never settled. They dug down deep, worked together, and stayed hungry,” Coach Hannah Dave said.