NEWBERRY — The Newberry College baseball and softball teams celebrated “Lift-O-Ween” for Halloween and as a way to have fun as they prepare for their upcoming seasons.

During their early morning workout on Oct. 29, players dressed up as bananas, hot dogs, horror movie monsters, football players, dinosaurs and so much more as they worked out.

The Newberry College softball team will begin their season on Feb. 5 versus Concord and the baseball team will begin their season Feb. 12 at North Greenville University.

