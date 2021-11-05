Wolves volleyball falls to Eagles

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves volleyball team (10-11 (4-9 SAC)) fell to the Eagles of Carson-Newman (16-11 (9-5 SAC)) by a score of 3-0 on Friday, Oct. 29.

The Eagles started the match with a 6-1 run before being halted by 4-1 run that featured a pair of kills from Taylor Hall in response. The Wolves would try to get back into the set with a pair of kills from Natasha Bannister, but it was not enough as Carson-Newman claimed the first set 25-12.

The Wolves started off the second set stronger with a pair of 4-1 runs that featured a service ace from Katie Ullsperger to take a 9-7 lead. However, the Eagles would respond with a 6-0 run of their own and Carson-Newman would take the second set 25-17.

After getting off to a slow start in the third set, the Wolves fought back with runs of 3-1 and 4-1 behind multiple kills from both Bannister and Baylor Herlehy. The Wolves kept fighting with kills from Ober and Dinkins, but the Eagles eventually took the third set 25-17 and the match 3-0.

Bannister finished with nine kills and 21 digs. Avery Webb contributed a 19-assist, 12-dig double-double, and Amanda Berecz had 12 digs of her own defensively.