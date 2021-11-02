NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s tennis program (4-1) earned a 6-1 victory over the visiting Warriors of Southern Wesleyan University (0-1) on Friday, Oct. 29.

In doubles, the pairing of Stratas Anastopoulo and Leo Zancheta got the Wolves started off strong with a 6-3 win at #3 doubles. However, Mateo Bivol and Enzo Blavignat fell at #2 doubles by a score of 3-6, putting the pressure of the doubles point on Lawrence Friedland and Marcel Schomburg at the #1 doubles position. After a hard fought match from both sides, the score was deadlocked at 6-6, forcing a tiebreaker. After a brief weather delay, Schomburg and Friedland persevered to win the tiebreaker 7-3, claiming the coveted doubles point for the Wolves.

Anastopoulo started off singles play with a 6-2, 6-4 victory at the #3 position, but the Warriors tried to keep themselves in the match as Blavignat fell to Parker Willis at #4 singles shortly after.

At #1 singles, Bivol got off to a slow start, beginning his first set down 0-4. However, the freshman from Bordeaux, France dug deep, winning his next six-straight games to take the first set before ultimately winning the match 6-4, 6-3.

With the Wolves up 3-1, they only needed one of Schomburg, Friedland, and Zancheta to come away with a win to clinch the match, but they got much better than that as all three came away with victories. Friedland clinched the match with a 6-0, 6-3 victory at #4 singles, and Schomburg claimed the #2 singles position by a score of 6-0 6-4. Meanwhile, Zancheta earned a hard fought 7-5, 6-4 win at #6 singles to close out the match 6-1 overall.

“This is a great way to end the fall season,” said Assistant Coach Elias Fernandez. “It is huge for the men’s program, flipping their record from last year. I am very proud of the work that the guys have been putting in.”