NEWBERRY— The South Atlantic Conference released its 2021-22 preseason projections for women’s basketball on Monday morning, with the Wolves landing in ninth place.

Earning 150 points, Carson-Newman received 10 out of 13 first-place votes to lead the poll after finishing last season atop the conference standings. In second place, Catawba got one first-place vote to finish with 136 points, while UVA Wise and Tusculum received the other two votes to place third and fourth overall.

After going 9-9 in conference play last season, the team will have a fair amount of turnover this year after losing four of their seven leaders in minutes played last season. But with the Wolves returning three of their top four scorers, including a member of last year’s SAC All-Freshman team in guard Payton Cronen, they still have plenty to build on.

Entering her fourth year leading the Wolves, Head Coach Joanna Tincher has eight freshmen coming in as she looks improve on last year’s seventh-place finish.

The Wolves begin the season with the Southeast Regional Challenge on November 12 and 13 before starting conference play with a trip to Mars Hill on Wednesday, November 17.