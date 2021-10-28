CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Nathaniel Carrasco paced the Newberry men’s cross country team to an 11th place finish at the SAC Championships at McAlpine Creek Park. The Wingate Bulldogs, the preseason pick to win the meet, dominantly swept both team titles alongside their female counterparts, with the men placing seven runners in the top ten.

Carrasco, the third different Wolves Harrier to lead the pack this season, crossed the 8k finish line in 29:14. He was followed by Jacob Johnson with a time of 29:23 and Clint Ross with a time of 30:34. Jared Kilday and Caleb Hawkes rounded out the pack with times of 30:55 and 31:53, respectively.

The Wolves will have a week off next week in preparation for the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships in Spartanburg, on November 6.