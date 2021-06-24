Newberry County students play in North-South Soccer Classic

NEWBERRY COUNTY —Two Newberry County soccer players participated in the North-South Soccer Classic, hosted by the South Carolina High School Soccer Coaches Association, over the weekend.

Newberry High School student, Erika Ruiz-Meza and Mid-Carolina High School student, Daylin Franklin were a part of the North team. Newberry High School Girls’ Soccer Head Coach, Don Sral, also served as the co-coach of the North team.

The Girls’ North team won 3-1, Sral said both girls from Newberry County got playing time and both played well. He also said that the North team played excellent and he was very happy with the results.

