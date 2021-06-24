NEWBERRY — At the start of the Juneteenth Festival in downtown Newberry on Saturday, June 19, 2021, Mayor Foster Senn presented a proclamation declaring the day as Juneteenth in the City of Newberry and urged all residents to become more aware of the significance of this celebration in African American history and the heritage of the nation and city.
The proclamation reads as follows:
“WHEREAS, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, declaring the slaves in Confederate territory free, paving the way for the passing of the 13th Amendment which formally abolished slavery in the United States of America; and
“WHEREAS, word about the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation was delayed some two and one half years, to June 19, 1865, in reaching authorities and African Americans in the South and Southwest United States; and
“WHEREAS, Emancipation Day observations are held on different days in different states in the South and Southwest, and in other parts of the nation; and
“WHEREAS, June 19th has special meaning to African Americans, and is called “JUNETEENTH” combining the words June and nineteenth, and has been celebrated by the African American community for over 150 years; and
“WHEREAS, the annual Juneteenth celebration in the City of Newberry will take place in Downtown Newberry June 19, 2021.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Foster Senn, Mayor of the City of Newberry, South Carolina, do hereby declare June 19, 2021, as JUNETEENTH in the City of Newberry, South Carolina and urge all citizens to become more aware of the significance of the celebration in African American history and the heritage of our nation and city.”
The festival continued in Newberry with food, music, a talent show, a hoop contest and much more. Mary Alex Kopp, tourism and events manager for the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism department, estimates the final crowd total to be 5,000 visitors to downtown during the day.
