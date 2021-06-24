Barbara Chapman celebrates during the march. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Mayor Foster Senn reads the Juneteenth Proclamation at the beginning of the celebration.

Councilperson Jackie Holmes welcomes attendees to the Juneteenth Festival and talks about the journey to make the festival happen.

The Juneteenth Festival Committee was recognized during the Juneteenth celebation for all of their hard work. Committee members pictured, on the stage: Councilperson Carlton Kinard and Councilperson Jackie Holmes. Standing in front of the stage: Sheila Brown, Tomekia Means, Michael Raiford, Margo Whitener, Barbara Chapman.

Members of the Divine Nine (historically African American fraternities and sororities) sing "Lift Every Voice" at the start of the festival.

Those who are part of the Divine Nine in attendance at the festival were invited to sing "Lift Every Voice" at the stage.

Councilperson Carlton Kinard plays the trumpet during the "Lift Every Voice" performance.

Derrick Davis plays the keyboard during the "Lift Every Voice" performance.

According to the NAACP's website, often referred to as "The Black National Anthem," "Lift Every Voice and Sing" was a hymn written as a poem by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900.

Folks attending the festival were encouraged to get active with Zumba.

For about half an hour, people participated in Zumba during the festival.

The Newberry Opera House was open to allow visitors to see the Juneteenth history exhibit.

Many visitors and volunteers came in to see the exhibits in the Newberry Opera House.

Ernest Lee (The Chicken Man) worked with visitors of all ages to paint.

Ralph Summers entertained children with balloon animals and street magic during the festival.

KraftHeinz was set up during the festival to give out balloons and other goodies.

Rhonda Goodman, Peggy Barnes-Winder, Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman and Krista Hughes hang out at Rhonda Goodman's vendor table during the festival.

Councilperson Jackie Holmes gets into the Zumba.

Cannontown Caribbean Grill served yummy meals, including jerk chicken.

Alexus Sanders reads "The Hill We Climb" during the local talent showcase portion of the Juneteenth Festival in downtown Newberry.

PAVE held a basketball hot shot contest during the Juneteenth Festival on Saturday.

The basketball hot shot contest had three levels: elementary school, middle school and high school. Winners for each category received a $25 gift card, with grand prizes including a kid's tablet and iPads.

Members of the Linda Manick Dance Company performing during the local talent showcase portion of the Juneteenth Festival in downtown Newberry.

La'Merria Fowler (SasSquad Merria) performs during the local talent showcase portion of the Juneteenth Festival in downtown Newberry.