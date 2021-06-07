NEWBERRY — Newberry College senior midfielder Kyle Dunklee was named Second Team All-American by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association. This is the second All-American honor Dunklee has received this postseason. Earlier, he was named Third-Team All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine, and he is the Newberry men’s lacrosse player to be named All-American by either organization

This spring, he led the Wolves with 55 points, 31 goals, and 24 assists. His 55 points were good enough for eighth in the conference, while his 31 goals were tied for eleventh, and 24 assists were tied for fourth. Dunklee had the most points, goals, and assists by a midfielder in the conference.

Dunklee’s 31 goals in 2021 are the fourth most in a single season by a Newberry player, and his 24 assists and 55 points are the third most. The senior from Pearland, Texas, ranks third all-time in goals with 54 and second all-time with both 40 assists and 94 points for his career. He had nine hat tricks in his Newberry career, which ties him for the second-most in program history.

He also led Newberry to their first national ranking in program history when they were ranked 20th on InsideLacrosse.com’s media poll.