Honoring the second “Ready for Success” class

LaPeaches Pitts, human resource manager for Kraft Heinz Foods, gave a speech encouraging the students to never give up on their goals in life. Courtesy of Newberry Adult Ed.

NEWBERRY — Newberry Adult Education recently honored its second “Ready for Success” class with a luncheon at the school. This class was made possible by a grant Adult Education received in 2020 — a grant that taught the students how to become ready for employment within the Newberry community.

After Roberta Kinard, director of the Newberry Adult Ed. Program, welcomed everyone, Dr. Terry Fellers blessed the meal. Following the meal, LaPeaches Pitts, human resource manager for Kraft Heinz Foods, gave a speech encouraging the students to never give up on their goals in life. Pitts never gave up on her goals and told the students they may have to start at the bottom, but if they keep going, they may eventually make it to the top.

In this second “Ready for Success” class, the students, taught by instructional assistant, Tracy Boyd, learned soft skills, dressing for success, interviewing for jobs, completing an application and writing a resume. Upon completing this class, students now have a portfolio that can be presented to a prospective employer.

The following students were presented with their completed portfolios – Whatley’s Class: Sandra Atkinson, Ashanti Bates, Athena Lakosky; Caughman’s Class: Hannah Derrick, William Jackson, Lazahvia Shippy; Diploma – Hill’s Class: Carl Long, Emillio Carranza-Moreno.