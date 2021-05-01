NEWBERRY COUNTY — The 11th Annual Ruth S. Pugh Foundation Golf Tournament was held on April 15 at the Mid-Carolina Country Club. The team from First Community Bank was the first place winner.

This tournament is the primary fundraising event for the foundation and is held in honor of Bill Braswell, vice-chairperson for the Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board. The foundation works closely with the Newberry DSN Board to support the special needs population in Newberry County.

Twenty teams signed up for the captain’s choice tournament and the top three teams were as follows: First Place – First Community Bank (score of 56); Second Place – Big Gun Robotics (score of 57); Third Place – Southern Fab (score of 57).