The past year has created something of a new normal. One normal that isn’t new, though, is youth experimenting with alcohol and other drugs. To shed more light on that topic, April is designated as Alcohol Awareness Month.

Substance misuse poses a critical threat to the health of our community, and education on it needs to begin as early as possible in people’s lives. Properly educated, children and youth are much more resistant to these dangers and better able to make healthy choices about substance use. Alcohol and drug use tends to begin in mid-to-late adolescence, and the earlier the age at which someone starts drinking, the greater the risk that he or she will develop alcohol-related problems later in life. In fact, research says that youth who begin drinking before the age of 15 have been found to be five times more likely to have addiction problems.

Various factors can contribute to underage drinking, from insecurity to a desire for social acceptance. Data from the most recent youth survey in Newberry shows that nearly 25% of youth report drinking by the age of 12, and more than 20% of drinking youth report binge drinking (drinking five or more drinks in a single session). Also, more than 26% of 11th graders say that alcohol is a central part of their social life. Drinking alcohol undoubtedly is a part of American culture. Conversations between parents and children about its risks should equally be a cultural norm.

But, that data was collected in the early stages of COVID. While studies are not fully complete, most experts believe that youth usage of substance increased during the pandemic. Preliminary findings indicate that young people are utilizing their own virtual classroom techniques to learn how to use drugs, and this gives the student a double benefit in that they also get to spend time on social media with friends.

What isn’t included in that virtual classroom is a discussion of the harm inherent in using at a young age.

Children’s search for greater independence can make talking about alcohol a challenge. Parents may have trouble setting concrete family policies for alcohol use. Yet, parents are the most effective force in preventing and reducing adolescent risky behaviors and helping our nation’s youth lead healthier lives. Research shows that kids who learn about the dangers of alcohol and drugs at home are up to 50% less likely to use these substances than kids who don’t learn about such dangers from their parents.

Parents influence whether and when adolescents begin drinking, as well as how their children drink. Family policies about adolescent drinking in the home and the way parents themselves drink are important.

So, what can parents do to help minimize the likelihood that their adolescent will choose to drink and that such drinking will become problematic? U.S. Department of Health and Human Services studies have shown that it is important to talk early and often, in developmentally appropriate ways, with children and teens about your concerns — and theirs — regarding alcohol.

Locally, the Newberry’s Preventing Abuse and Violence with Education (PAVE) Coalition encourages parents to take a stand to reduce underage drinking. Kayleigh LaQuay, coalition coordinator says, “establish open communication with your teen when talking about underage drinking. Make it easy for them to be honest. Help keep alcohol ‘out of their hands.’”

Adolescents who know their parents’ opinions about youth drinking are more likely to fall in line with their expectations. Establish policies early on, and be consistent in setting expectations and enforcing rules. Adolescents do feel that parents should have a say in decisions about drinking, and they maintain this deference to parental authority as long as they perceive the message to be legitimate.

Being involved in the lives of adolescents is key to keeping them safe. With open, respectful communication and explanations of boundaries and expectations, parents can influence their children’s health. This is especially important in young people’s decisions regarding whether and how to drink— decisions that can have lifelong consequences. Ultimately, there are many influences on whether an adolescent begins to drink alcohol at a young age, including a child’s home life and whether parents have talked with their children about rules for alcohol use.

Reducing underage drinking is critical to securing a healthy future for our youth

Hugh Gray is the executive director at Westview Behavioral Health Services and can be reached at 803-276-5690.