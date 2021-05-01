ROCK HILL — Four Newberry baseball players have been named Honorable Mention All-Conference, the South Atlantic Conference announced April 21.

Senior Jack Harris has been selected as outfielder. Harris finished the regular season leading the team in batting average (.371), runs (35), hits (49), doubles (10), home runs (4), and RBIs (35).

Senior Luke Orr was selected as first baseman. Luke finished the regular season second on the team in batting average (.351), hits (32), and doubles (8). He also had two triples, one home run, and 22 RBIs.

Junior Aidan Baur was named to the team as third baseman. He is currently second on the team with 25 RBIs and third in batting average (.336), hits (39), and doubles (5). Baur also had 24 runs scored and three triples.

Senior Tomas Sorcia Jr. was selected as pitcher. He finished the year with a 4-2 record with a 4.62 ERA in seven starts for the Wolves. He struck out 49 batters in 37 innings pitched and had two complete games in 2021.

The Wolves were also SAC Statistical Champions in team stolen bases per game (2.29) and individual stolen bases per game – Nick Butler (0.71).