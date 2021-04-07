ROCK HILL — Newberry College men’s soccer forward Troy Paul has been named the South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for games played during week seven of the spring season.

This is the first weekly honor of the season for Paul, who scored a goal and had an assist in Newberry’s 3-2 win over Queens March 27. The junior, from Charlotte, N.C., has made four starts this season for the Wolves, taking seven shots, with four shots on goal. He is averaging 86 minutes per game this season.