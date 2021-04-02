TD Club All-County and All-Academic teams announced

Newberry High School football All-Academic Team, left to right: Colby Bickley, Keaton Atkins and Ryan Redd. Courtesy photo Darian Bookman was named to the All-County Team for Mid-Carolina High School. Courtesy photo Shelton Brooks was named to the All-Academic and All-County teams for Mid-Carolina High School. Courtesy photo Colby Doolittle was named to the All-County Team for Mid-Carolina High School. Courtesy photo Michael Lindler was named to the All-County Team for Mid-Carolina High School. Courtesy photo Grayson Long was named to the All-Academic Team for Mid-Carolina High School. Courtesy photo Newberry High School football All-County Team, left to right: Aaron Corbett, KJ Robinson, Craig Austin and Kentrevis Gary. Courtesy photo Jonny Ruff was named to the All-Academic Team for Mid-Carolina High School. Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Touchdown Club has announced its All-County team and All-Academic team for the 2020 football season.

Players recognized were from Mid-Carolina High School, Newberry High School and Whitmire High School.

“The Touchdown Club is proud of all of the student athletes and coaches as they were able to adapt to all of the health and safety rules in the fall of 2020,” said Foster Senn, club officer.

All-County Team

Whitmire High School: Nick Avila, Chandler Crumley, Dawson Davis and Nate Stanley.

Newberry High School: Aaron Corbett, KJ Robinson, Craig Austin and Kentrevis Gary.

Mid-Carolina High School: Darian Bookman, Michael Lindler, Colby Doolittle and Shelton Brooks.

All-Academic Team

Whitmire High School: Cason English, Gavin Waltenbaugh and Dalton Gambrell.

Newberry High School: Colby Bickley, Keaton Atkins and Ryan Redd.

Mid-Carolina High School: Jonny Ruff, Shelton Brooks and Grayson Long.

The plaque sponsor for the All-County and All-Academic honors was the PAVE Coalition (Preventing Abuse and Violence with Education) at Westview Behavioral Health Services.