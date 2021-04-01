NEWBERRY COUNTY — A Newberry woman pled guilty to breach of trust ($10,000 or more) and financial transaction card fraud following her arrest in 2019.

Miranda S. Rosensteel, 38, of 23856 Highway 76, Newberry, pled guilty earlier this month and was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Donald Hocker. Rosensteel was sentenced to 15 months in prison and five years probation.

Back in July 2019, we reported that Rosensteel was charged following an investigation by the City of Newberry Police Department. At that time, the City of Newberry Police Department said she was stealing money from two White Oak Manor residents’ personal bank accounts.

As reported, according to Lieutenant Allison Moore (now retired), with the City of Newberry Police Department, these charges started when Rosensteel was an employee at White Oak Manor, and continued until April of 2019.

According to the City of Newberry Police Report, officers spoke with a staff member at White Oak Manor, where they advised officers that they spoke to two residents who had money stolen from their personal bank accounts — the accounts were not associated with White Oak Manor. The report further states that after the bank began to look further into the matter, it was determined that Rosensteel was the culprit.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.