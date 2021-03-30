HARTSVILLE — The Newberry field hockey team won on the road against the Coker University Cobras, with freshman forward Lily Drury providing the winning goal with 46 seconds remaining, giving the Wolves a 2-1 victory.

In a second consecutive defensive battle for the Wolves, the game was scoreless until around the ten-minute mark of the fourth quarter. Drury scored both goals for the Wolves. Her first came at the 11:21 mark of the fourth quarter, as she took a pass from freshman midfielder Caitlin Wassermann and put in the back of the net to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead.

After the Cobras tied it up at 1:53, Drury’s second goal allowed Newberry to walk out of Hartsville with the win. The goal came on a pass from senior forward Farai Kawonde.

Drury led the Wolves with four shots on goal in addition to the two goals. Junior forward Michaella Pirozzi, Wassermann and junior forward Kelli Marshall each had a shot on goal. Sophomore forward Carly Ellis came off the bench and had two shots, including a shot on goal. Junior goalkeeper Grace Lee played all 60 minutes, stopping five shots and earned the win (4-1).

With this win, Newberry moves to 4-1 overall and 4-1 in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas play with one regular-season game remaining.