NEWBERRY — Alexandrea Sullivan has once again been named South Atlantic Conference Astroturf Pitcher of the Week, announced last week by the league office. This is the second straight time she has been named pitcher of the week.

Sullivan, a freshman from Campobello, was dominant once again for the Wolves, throwing 14 innings on the week, allowing no runs on four hits while recording 20 strikeouts as she improved to 5-0 on the season. She opened the week by throwing a complete game shutout against Limestone where she struck out a season-high 12 then proceeded to do it again Sunday against Francis Marion, where she sent down eight batters via strikeout. Her ERA continues to shrink, currently sitting at 0.23 for the season, with three complete game shutouts and 45 strikeouts, all of which puts her among the top pitchers in the conference.