DUE WEST — Newberry College sophomore Rebecca Gibbons won her no. 6 singles match against Erskine, but the Wolves lost for the first time this season, 4-3, to the Flying Fleet last week.

Junior Judit Gonzalez Agud and senior Elisa Aguirre remained perfect on the season with a 6-4 win at first doubles. Even though freshman Rosie Harfield and freshman Ish Singh lost 3-6 at no. 2 doubles, junior Amy Griffiths and junior Lucy Spice won 6-3 at third doubles to secure the doubles point for the Wolves.

Newberry was up 2-1 at the completion of the first two singles matches with Griffiths winning 6-2, 6-2, and Singh losing 6-7, 1-6. Gonzalez Agud and Gibbons were the next two Wolves to finish. Gonzalez Agud lost 3-6, 2-6 at first singles, but Gibbons won 5-7, 6-4, 6-0 to keep Newberry ahead 3-2. The final two matches did not go Newberry’s way, Aguirre’s 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 loss at second singles and Spice’s 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 loss at fifth singles put Erskine into the lead for the win, 4-3.

Fast facts:

• Griffiths is 10-0 overall on the year after her two wins.

• Three matches went into a decisive third set, but Gibbons was the only Wolves player to win in three.

• Newberry outscored Erskine 32-28 total across the first sets of each match at singles play.