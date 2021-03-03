ANDERSON — Newberry College senior Natasha Bannister recorded 16 kills in Newberry’s 3-2 win over the Anderson Trojans last week.

Trailing 12-10 in the first set, the Wolves rallied for five points to take a 15-12 lead. Near the end of the opening set, Newberry weathered a three-point rally from the Trojans and held a 23-21 lead. After an Anderson service error and kill, Newberry had a 24-22 set point. Sophomore setter Avery Webb put a ball over the net into a gap in the Trojan defense for the set-winning kill, 25-22.

The second set featured 11 ties throughout, including knotted scores at 24, 25, 26 and 27. After a service error from the Trojans, sophomore libero Morgan Walter served up a clutch ace to win the second set for the Wolves, 29-27. The Wolves boasted a .421 hit percentage in the second set.

Bannister smashed six kills in the third and fourth sets, but the Wolves wavered and dropped both sets 25-17, 25-15.

In the decisive race-to-15 in the fifth set, Newberry totaled seven kills and benefited from six opponent errors. Anderson scored the first point of the final set and led by as many as three, 9-6. Freshman outside hitter Taylor Hall got a kill followed by two Trojan errors for a three-point rally. Anderson briefly held a 10-9 lead, but quickly conceded it back to Newberry. The Wolves outscored Anderson 6-1 over the final seven points. Hall recorded her 12th kill to bring Newberry to the match point, 14-11. She aced the serve for the 15-11 set win and an exciting 3-2 match victory.

Fast facts:

• Newberry snapped a six-game losing streak against the Trojans, dating back to Oct. 18, 2016.

• Sophomore outside hitter Katie Ullsperger recorded eight kills. Her tally marks her highest kill total since she had eight versus Anderson on Oct. 22, 2019.

• The Wolves had five aces, 1.0 aces per set. Last season, they averaged 1.7 aces per set.