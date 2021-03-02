NEWBERRY — Senior forward Farai Kawonde was named the South Atlantic Conference Conference Carolinas Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week. This is the first offensive player of the week honor for Kawonde.

In Newberry’s 4-0 home victory over the Valkyries of Converse College at Setzler Field on Feb. 10, Kawonde was a huge asset to the win with two assists, two points and two shots and was able to control a number of the offensive pushes during the game. With 13 attacking corners, she was able to create the majority of the pushes that the Wolves had.

Last season, Kawonde was named to the SAAC all conference first team. She played in 17 games for the Wolves, starting in 14, scored four goals, tallied five assists, two game winning goals and took 13 shots on goal.