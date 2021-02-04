NEWBERRY — Newberry men’s and women’s tennis coach Mark Gardiner announced that Elias Fernandez has been named the assistant coach for both tennis teams.

“We are extremely excited to have Elias join our program,” Gardiner said. “He brings a lot of experience and is extremely passionate and energetic.”

Fernandez served as a graduate assistant at Heidelberg University, where he received his MBA in May of last year. As an assistant, Fernandez was involved in every aspect of the tennis programs. These responsibilities included developing and implementing practice plans, recruiting and monitoring the academic progress of the student-athletes. Following graduation from Heidelberg, Fernandez served as a tennis professional at the Southhampton Racquet Club and Tennis Innovators Academy in New York.

Fernandez played tennis for William Woods University, where he double-majored in finance and accounting. He served as a team captain of his tennis team as a junior and senior while being named to the Dean’s List three-straight years. Fernandez was also named the NAIA Scholar-Athlete in 2017 and 2018.