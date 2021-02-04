MCMS Jan. Students of the Month

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina Middle School students were recently named Rebels of the Month for January.

These students were voted on by their teachers for showing the mindset, “We Are Connected.” This mindset helps us understand that everyone who comes into our lives can assist us in living our dreams.

The January Rebels of the Month: Eliza Dixon, Caleb Black, Madi Wilkes, Luis De La Rosa Campos, Noah Fulmer, Hannah Davenport, Jackson Cheek, Carter Vinson, Zane Hamilton, Heaven Wicker, Gavin Mitchell, Christy Milstead, Jaida Wicker, John Weston Finley, Caroline Ayers, Dylan Carter, Sarah Hicks, Tom Weng and James Sligh.