Wolves westling picked to win South Atlantic Conference Carolinas

NEWBERRY – The Newberry Wolves Wrestling team was picked to win the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas championship this season, according to the preseason poll released Friday.

Newberry, who are the defending conference champions, picked up seven of a possible nine first-place votes and collected 57 points in total. Belmont Abbey came in second with 53 points with Limestone in third, Coker in fourth and King University coming in fifth place.

Isiah Royal will look to lead the Wolves this season after qualifying for the national tournament in 2020 in addition to being named the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Wrestler of the Year, and the Super Region Wrestler of the Year. ZeBrandon Gant will be a key part of the team as well, entering the season ranked No. 5 in FloWrestling’s Division II preseason national rankings

The Wolves will open their 2021 season Jan. 10, 2021, when they face the University of Mount Olive at 3 p.m. Newberry is scheduled to compete in eight duals this season, all of which will be conference duals. Four of those duals will come at home, with the home opener scheduled for Jan. 14, when they will host King University at 7 p.m.