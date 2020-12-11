No Christian should ever question the importance of love. God is love. Sure a lot of family and friends love us, but there is no love like the love of God.

God tells us to love one another.

“A new commandment I give unto you, that you love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.” John 13:34.

The Lord Jesus defined love this way: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friend.” John 13:13.

Christ died not only for His friends, but for everyone.

“In this was manifested the love of God toward us, because that God sent His only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through Him. Beloved, if God so loved us, we ought also to love one another.” 1 John 9,11.

We love Him because He first loved us. He gives us a love to share with others.

