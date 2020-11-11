The Newberry College women’s golf team finished in 10th place at the Savannah Lakes Invitational on Nov. 2. Courtesy of Newberry College

MCCORMICK — The Newberry College women’s golf team improved by three strokes to shoot a 351 in the second round of the Savannah Lakes Invitational on Nov. 2 and finish in 10th place.

Sofia Liden was the top finisher for the Wolves, shooting an 82 to finish the tournament with a 159 and a tie for 26th. Aubrey Guyton finished with a two-round score of 176 after shooting a 90 on Nov. 2. Cara Hasty Shot a 91 and finished with a 184, while Amyiah Starnes shot ten strokes better in round two to finish at 186.