NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the suspect in the home invasion and chase off Dennis Dairy Lane in Silverstreet. The crime occurred Oct. 19.

The suspect, Tracy Glenn Parsons, is suspected of committing another home invasion in Waterloo (Laurens County) on Nov. 4. In the home invasion, he assaulted the homeowner and stole a Kia Rio. Law enforcement from Newberry County, Laurens County and SLED (S.C. Law Enforcement Division) were able to link Parsons to that crime.

On November 7, Crime Stoppers received a tip that the suspect was in West Virginia with family. While law enforcement in West Virginia were gathering information, they began a search in Boone County, W.Va. During that search deputies recovered the Kia.

West Virginia State Police and deputies continued the search and Parsons is believed to have stolen a dark gray 2019 Ford F150 Supercab with W.Va. license tag 2NZ517. In addition, he is suspected of breaking into a home and stealing a sum of cash and firearms. The vehicle was spotted in Ghent, W.Va. and in Charlotte, N.C. off I-77 on November 9. The suspect and the vehicle are still at large.

Parsons is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches, 180 pounds, with balding salt and pepper hair and blue eyes.

Parsons is considered armed and dangerous.

Any information should be passed to 803-321-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.