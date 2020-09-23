Home Sports Whitmire Varsity Football 2020 Sports Whitmire Varsity Football 2020 September 23, 2020 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Oct. 12 — Ware Shoals — Away 7:00 p.m. Oct. 16 — McCormick — Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 — Calhoun Falls — Home 7:30 p.m. (Senior Recognition) Oct. 30 — Dixie Home — 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming) Nov. 6 — Southside Christian — Home 7:30 p.m. View Comments Newberry overcast clouds enter location 32.3 ° F 35.7 ° 32.1 ° 45 % 1.2mph 90 % Tue 54 ° Wed 54 ° Thu 55 ° Fri 48 ° Sat 47 °