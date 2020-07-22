KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced the 2019-20 NABC Honors Court, recognizing those men’s collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in the classroom this past season.

Newberry College’s Luke Gibson, Marshall Lange, Sikander Nielsen and Phoenix Roberts were all selected for this honor.

To be named to the Honor Court, a student-athlete must meet the following criteria:

1. Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player.

2. Cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2019-20 academic year.

3. Students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution.

4. Member of a NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with a NABC member coach.