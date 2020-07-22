Fatal collision on I-26

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified a man from the Lowcountry as the victim of a fatal wreck that took place on Tuesday, July 14.

Kneece identified Zachery Fennessy, 28, of Goose Creek, as the victim in this collision.

According to Corporal Matt Southern, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck took place at approximately 4:15 p.m. on July 14 on Interstate 26 eastbound, near mile marker 80.

Fennessy was driving a 2018 Freightliner Tow Truck when he ran off the right side of the roadway, striking a parked 2007 Dodge — which was parked in the emergency lane, according to Southern. Fennessy’s vehicle continued off the side of the road and struck a tree.

Southern said Fennessy was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle and he sustained fatal injuries at the scene.

This incident remains under the investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.