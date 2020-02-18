ROCK HILL — Sophomore midfielder Chloe Wood and freshman defender Marissa Plumer were honored by the South Atlantic Conference as the women’s lacrosse offensive and defensive players of the week.

A sophomore midfielder, Wood and the Wolves opened their season with a close 13-12 loss against Lander. The Alberta, Canada, native scored three goals while adding three draw controls, eight ground balls, and a pair of caused turnovers. This is Wood’s first Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season.

Plumer, a freshman defender, helped the Wolves both offensively and defensively with three goals against the Bearcats. The Chester, Md. native held strong in her 60 minutes on the field collecting nine ground balls, seven draw controls and a pair of caused turnovers. This is Plumer’s first Defensive Player of the Week honor of the season.