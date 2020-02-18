ROCK HILL — Senior starting pitcher Tomas Sorcia Jr. has been named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Pitcher of the Week.

The Saluda native took the mound for the Wolves in the first game of the season. Sorcia pitched six strong innings for Newberry in their 5-2 win over Belmont Abbey. The right hander held the Crusaders to no runs off of one hit, while striking out 11 batters and give up two free passes.

This is the second time Sorcia has won this weekly award in his career. The first was back in March of last season for his performance in the 9-4 win over Anderson.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SorciaPOW2020NC.jpg This is the second time Sorcia has won this weekly award in his career. The first was back in March of last season for his performance in the 9-4 win over Anderson. Courtesy of Newberry College