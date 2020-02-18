NEWBERRY — Senior relief pitcher Quinton Driggers was named a Preseason Second Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Driggers transformed into one of the most dominant relievers in the nation in 2019. He finished the regular season as one of two players in all three NCAA divisions with nine wins and six saves on the season, led the nation with 4.32 hits allowed per nine innings, and was fourth nationally with a 1.40 ERA. He appeared in 29 games, the fourth-most nationally, and his walks and hits per inning pitched (WHIP) of 0.94 was ninth in Division II.

The junior First Team All-Region and All-SAC selection, SAC All-Defensive Team member, and SAC All-Tournament Team pick struck out 94 batters, third-most in the SAC this season and fifth-most in school history, and set a school record with an opponents’ batting average of .145.

Driggers was twice named SAC Pitcher of the Week and earned a Southeast Region Pitcher of the Week selection, threw 21.1 consecutive scoreless innings in a 26-day span in March and April, and did not allow an earned run in conference play.

