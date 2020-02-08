WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines girls varsity basketball team traveled to McCormick to take on the Lady Chiefs of McCormick Wednesday, in the last game of the season for the Lady Wolverines, falling 43-13.

“The girls played hard and made some good adjustments in the second half, but offense was a big struggle for the Lady Wolverines as they were unable to score in the first and fourth quarters. We got good looks and open shots, but they would just not drop for us,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams.

Raegan Kendrick led the team in scoring with nine points. Alexus Sanders added three points, Montasia Vanlue one.

Raegan Kendrick also led the team in rebounding with 10. Alexus Sanders added four, Harleigh McLaren three, Jordyn Brooks two, Montasia Vanlue and Kadence Guinn one.

“This concluded the 2019-2020 season for the Lady Wolverines and although it was not one of our better seasons, I thoroughly enjoyed this group of girls and wish for nothing but success for my three seniors. Harleigh, Jordyn, and Raegan, thank you so much for your dedication and contribution to the basketball program and good luck in the next chapter of your lives,” Adams said.