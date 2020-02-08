Kicking off the new year with the Chamber

Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Julie Sheilds and Cathy Cain were two of the guests at A Newberry New Year. - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Ashley and Daniel Boland and Oswaldo Tapia enjoy the Newberry New Year event. - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce On Jan. 16, we held our Annual Banquet and business meeting. We said goodbye to board members Laura Kneece, Newberry County coroner; Mike Meadow, retired City of Newberry firefighter; Don Russell, general manager of Komatsu; and Austin Willingham of Willingham & Son’s Building Supply. - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce The Aviator celebrated their one year anniversary on Feb. 1 with tastings of a new product and a live broadcast on WKDK AM 1240. - - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Amir Cromer is a current Newberry College student and talked to the Jr. Leadership group about his college experience. Amir was in Jr. Leadership when he was a student at Newberry High School. - - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce While touring Newberry College, Dr. Carrie Caudill, assistant professor of Psychology, showed the students a human brain. - - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce We couldn’t help but snap a picture of all of the Ambassadors of the Year while they were in the same room: Cathy Cain, 2018; Kimberly Kitchens and Mike Meadow, 2016 and 2017; and Julie Shields, 2019. If it were not for our ambassadors, we would not be able to host many of the events and programs that we do. We appreciate them very much. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact us. - - Courtesy of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce The Special Events committee met in January for their longest meeting of the year. All of the events and programs from the previous year are picked apart and tweaked for the coming year. Liz MacDonald, Chamber Administrator; Cathy Cain; Mike Meadow; Julie Shields; Alicia Holbrook, Carolina Pride Pastures and EMILY Revolutionary Marketing; Kimberly Kitchens, Servpro of Newberry and Laurens Counties; and Andrew Wigger, editor of The Newberry Observer. - -

January recap:

Our first event of the year was to ring in the New Year with a New Year’s Eve party. The Old Newberry Hotel and Chamber partnered to host “A Newberry New Year” for 100 people. The Old Newberry Hotel was the perfect setting for this event, and we hope to do the same next year.

On Jan. 16, we held our Annual Banquet and business meeting. We said goodbye to board members Laura Kneece, Newberry County coroner; Mike Meadow, retired City of Newberry firefighter; Don Russell, general manager of Komatsu; and Austin Willingham of Willingham & Son’s Building Supply. We welcome newly-elected board members, Melody Jepson, Human Resource manager of West Fraser; Carlton Kinard, parenting coordinator at Newberry Elementary School; Gina Ratliff of First Community Bank; and Andrew Wigger, editor of The Newberry Observer. Due to Ken McBride, executive director of Newberry County Dept. of Social Services taking the director job of Anderson County DSS, we had an additional vacancy. Tad Abraham, owner of Abraham Land Surveying was elected to the remaining two years of Mr. McBride’s term.

For the program, we featured a panel discussion of local manufacturers. Melody Jepson, HR manager of West Fraser; Tom Komaromi, general counsel of Samsung; Meinolf Muhr, president MM Technics; and Don Russell, general manager of Komatsu, answered questions regarding the local manufacturing climate and some of the things they are doing within the community. Jimmie Coggins, owner of WKDK, was our moderator for the evening. We also were able to have Rick Farmer, Newberry County Economic Development director, on the panel to weigh in regarding county economic development in general.

Julie Sheilds was awarded the Ambassador of the Year. You can often find her at our events helping behind the scenes, in the office assisting, or providing support in a myriad of other ways.

The Leadership Newberry County met on Jan. 23 for Economic Development day. After an overview of the Newberry County Economic Development department, the class toured Samsung and MM Technics. Keith Avery, CEO of Newberry Electric Coop., also presented and a tour of the facility was offered. Presentations from Newberry Downtown Development Association, Prosperity Business Association, and Newberry Workforce Development, Inc. were also on the agenda, which concluded with a tour of Enoree River Winery.

The Jr. Leadership Newberry County class met on the campus of Newberry College, where they were treated to lunch in the cafeteria. They were able to mingle with the students and faculty before a tour of campus. They then heard from student leaders and staff regarding what to consider when seeking a college.

Upcoming events:

The Newberry County Young Professionals will hold their Annual Legacy Gala on Feb. 7 at The Old Newberry Hotel. Tickets are still available. Join them for a masquerade ball and help honor the 4 Under 40 recipients: Matt DeWitt, City of Newberry manager; Glenn Hamm of Hamm Hardware; Wayne Pratt Jr. of Pratt Funeral Home; Oswaldo Tapia of the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Dept.

Carolina West Chiropractic has expanded and will host a Grand Reopening on Feb. 10 from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. The Ribbon Cutting will be held at 1:00 p.m. at their 1112 Calhoun Street location in Newberry.

We will host our Annual Legislative Breakfast on Feb. 11 from 7:30 until 9:00 a.m., we will hear updates from Senator Ronnie Cromer, Representative Rick Martin, and County Administrator Wayne Adams. Contact us at 803-276-4274 to reserve your spot. There is a charge of $12 for this event. It is sponsored by Liberty Tax Service.

The first Business After Hours of the year will be on Feb. 20 from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. at First Community Bank, located at 1735 Wilson Road in Newberry. It will also be a New Member Reception when we will welcome our newest members of the Chamber.

