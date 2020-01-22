WHITMIRE — The Whitmire girls varsity basketball team traveled to Ware Shoals Friday night to begin the second half of region play, falling 67-37.

Ware Shoals hit five three-pointers in the first quarter to take a big lead that Whitmire was unable to climb out of.

“I thought we did a good job of settling down and playing within our capabilities after the first quarter, but we dug ourselves into too big of a hole with turnovers and poor rotations on our defense,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams.

The Lady Wolverines were led in scoring by Alexus Sanders with 12 points. She was followed by Raegan Kendrick with eight, Janiyah Epps six, Harleigh McLaren four, Ashelyn King three, and Samantha Strubeck and Jordyn Brooks two.

Harleigh McLaren led the team in rebounding with 14. Raegan Kendrick added 10, Alexus Sanders eight, Ashelyn King seven, Janiyah Epps four, Leanna Eison and Samantha Strubeck two, and Jordyn Brooks and Kadence Guinn one.