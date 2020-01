WHITMIRE — The Whitmire junior varsity boys basketball team traveled to Great Falls Middle School on January 16 and won 47-35.

Travis Griffin and William Livingston were game high scorers with 16 points each. Jacob Dickerson had 10, Chris Mathis had four and Caleb Jolly added two.

Whitmire will travel to Ware Shoals Middle Wednesday for a 6:15 p.m. tip-off.