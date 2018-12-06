PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School senior Jena Dewalt has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Coker College.

Dewalt, 18, is an outfielder for the Rebels and has been playing softball since elementary school. She also cheered, but ultimately decided to stick with softball.

“I really enjoy it because it brings me to another state of mind, it clears my mind and I love it so much,” Dewalt said.

Before making her decision, Dewalt received offers from Newberry College and Queens University. Dewalt said when she stepped on campus Coker felt like home.

“I felt like I belonged there and the girls on the softball team they had really good hearts and they were really nice,” she said.

While at Coker, Dewalt said she would like to major in exercise science to become a physical therapist.

Dewalt’s mother Kyshon Dewalt said she was very proud to see her daughter sign to continue her athletic career.

“It is very exciting, I’m very proud of her. She has been playing travel league ball for a long time and high school ball so it’s just a great accomplishment. She is very excited as well, it’s just a long time coming so we’re excited to see her play at the next level,” Dewalt said.

When it came to choosing a school to attend, Dewalt said she wanted her daughter to pick the school that was right for her.

“I told her to pick what’s comfortable for her. She made the decision when she went on the tour to basically pick what’s comfortable and what suits her needs. I wanted this to be her decision, I didn’t want her to focus on anyone else just her, so when we toured the school, the coaches, team mates, everybody just made her feel comfortable and I think that helped make her decision,” she said.

She also expressed her appreciation to all of the coaches who have taken the time to teach her daughter throughout her career.

MCHS Softball Coach Mallory Green has only known Dewalt for around three years, but knew from the start that she was going places.

“I can sit here and tell you it doesn’t take a second more to know she was going somewhere. Jena is one of my hardest workers, she’s one of my most dedicated athletes on and off the field, just seeing her sign today is basically like Jena has finally reached her goal, this is what she’s worked so hard for and she is so deserving of it, I wouldn’t expect anything less of her, she’s definitely going places,” Green said.

Green added that Dewalt is a go-getter who never settles for anything less than the best. Going into her career at Coker, Green knows Dewalt will hold herself and her team mates accountable and give 110 percent on and off the field.

“I’ve loved watching Jena play since day one, you watch her and her love and passion for the sport is so contagious you just want to get out there and play with her so hopefully in the future as she’s out on the field I’ll be able to make as many games as possible,” Green said.

Mid-Carolina High School senior Jena Dewalt signed a letter of intent to play softball at Coker College. Pictured, from left to right are Jamila Dewalt, Jerel Dewalt, Jena Dewalt, Kyshon Dewalt and Ahmad Willis.

By Kelly Duncan