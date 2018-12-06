PROSPERITY — With her parents and little brother beside her, Elise Mills has signed a letter of commitment to play tennis at the University of South Carolina. The Mid-Carolina senior is a four time South Carolina High School League AAA Individual State Champion, winning the title every year in high school.

“I grew up playing there (USC), it was a dream come true because the coaches were really inspirational and made me feel like that was the right place, that they could develop my game and help me become just as equally as good of a person too,” Mills said.

Mills, 18, has been playing tennis since she was four years old. At that time, her parents would play in league tennis. Her mom, Becky Mills, said she was on the court since day one, and learned to play.

“I would go out and play with them when I was little, and then eventually I got more serious and in tournaments and stuff,” Elise Mills said. “I enjoyed playing it too.”

When it comes to playing for USC, Mills said it is a big accomplishment for her. Some of her other accomplishments include her State Titles, and going to State with her team.

“I enjoy the pace of tennis, it is very fast paced, not a lot of down time. You are constantly moving, you have to think quickly. I just like the environment of it,” Mills said.

While at USC, Mills said she doesn’t know what she wants to major in, but knows tennis will keep her busy. She is excited for some of her future teammates, one of her future teammates is one of her best friends that she practices with.

“It was a dream that she’s had (attending USC), to see it unfold for her, it is a very special day,” Becky Mills said.

Darren Mills, Elise Mills’ dad, added that she has been playing tennis at USC since she was 10.

Kenneth Sanders, Mid-Carolina High School head girls tennis coach, said he is so happy and grateful for Elise Mills.

“She’s just as good a person as she is a tennis player, and Carolina has picked up a gem,” he said.

Elise Mills recently signed to play tennis at the University of South Carolina after she graduates from Mid-Carolina High School. Pictured, left to right, Darren Mills, Elise Mills, Becky Mills and Blake Mills. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0944.jpg Elise Mills recently signed to play tennis at the University of South Carolina after she graduates from Mid-Carolina High School. Pictured, left to right, Darren Mills, Elise Mills, Becky Mills and Blake Mills. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@www.newberryobserver.com