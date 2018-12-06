NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council unanimously passed two readings at their special meeting held Monday.

Second and final reading was held to recover collection costs as part of delinquent debts collected pursuant to the Setoff Debt Collection Act. The ordinance strengthens the city’s ability to collect administrative fees.

Mayor Foster Senn said all municipalities participating in the Municipal Association of South Carolina Debt Setoff Collection program must pass the ordinance before December 1, 2018. A motion was made by Councilman Thomas Louis Boyd and seconded by Councilman Edwin Wicker.

Councilman Zebbie Goudelock asked City Manager Matt DeWitt if the collection program covered bad utility debt. DeWitt said the program does attempt to collect on bad utility debt and can also collect miscellaneous debts to include lot clearings and utility damages that occur for example when a major water line is damaged or if a vehicle damages a utility pole.

Second and final reading was also passed of an ordinance to amend ordinance #2018-1013 as to appendix “A.” The ordinance was previously adopted by council to establish a set of standards for small wireless facilities. While the ordinance listed the historical district, DeWitt said city staff wished to amend Appendix “A” by adding the code provisions for the applicable design guidelines or manual, the review authority and appeal jurisdiction for the district. The amendment would include a detailed map of the historical district in addition to the boundaries described in the ordinance.

City Council will convene again on Tuesday, December 11 at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1330 College Street.