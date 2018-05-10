Men’s tennis sees four named to SAC All-Conference teams

Edison Ambarzumjan, Jose Navarro, Nikhil Mannepalli and Angel Pizarro all received spots on the 2017-18 South Atlantic Conference Men’s Tennis All-Conference teams. - Courtesy photo Edison Ambarzumjan, Jose Navarro, Nikhil Mannepalli and Angel Pizarro all received spots on the 2017-18 South Atlantic Conference Men’s Tennis All-Conference teams. -

ROCK HILL — Four Wolves garnered a spot on the 2017-18 South Atlantic Conference Men’s Tennis All-Conference teams. Sophomore Edison Ambarzumjan was named to first team singles while junior Jose Navarro placed in second team singles. The tandem of Nikhil Mannepalli and Angel Pizarro rounded out the honorees with a spot on second team doubles.

Ambarzumjan finished the regular with 21 singles victories in the No. 1 spot including going 6-4 during conference action. His three-set comeback to allow Jordan Monosky to clinch the 5-4 win over nationally-ranked Anderson highlighted the season and the Wolves currently are ranked No. 27 in the ITA Divison II national rankings.

Navarro posted a 17-9 record with 16 of those victories coming at the No. 2 position. He racked up seven wins during conference action and has gone on a 7-3 streak in the past 10 matches.

The duo of Mannepalli and Pizarro have been effective for the Wolves on the court accumulating a 15-6 record in doubles action. They went 2-2 in the No. 1 position and collected 13 wins in the No. 2 spot. The duo went 5-4 in conference play and holds a 7-3 record over the past 10 matches.

