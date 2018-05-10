Introducing your Wolves: Kailey Carpenter, Myranda Dills and Emily Marchbanks

Marchbanks - Marchbanks - Carpenter - Carpenter - Dills - Dills -

NEWBERRY — Get to know your Newberry College softball players, Kailey Carpenter, Myranda Dills and Emily Marchbanks.

Name: Kailey Carpenter

Major: Physical Education

Favorite Food: Pizza

In her first season with the Wolves this local came to Newberry due to the size.

“I knew I wanted to go to a small school and as soon as I came on a tour here I instantly fell in love with the campus and how small it is,” Carpenter said. “I could just see myself being here for the next four years.”

This four-year varsity starter helped lead her state championship team in runs and stolen bases. She followed up her freshman season with an All-Region performance in Region 4 AAAA. Carpenter also played travel ball with the SC Jets.

Some interesting facts about Kailey are, her pre-game ritual includes playing hacky sack with her teammates before games. The Cubs are her favorite team with her favorite athlete being Kris Bryant. She enjoys watching the Bachelor/Bachelorette. The song she has completely memorized is “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” by Soulja Boy. She doesn’t eat anything orange flavored because “Clemson is orange and they are gross. “

Her greatest athletic achievement/moment was winning the AAAA State Championship in 2015.

Name: Myranda Dills

Major: Nursing

Favorite food: Chicken and dumplings

The South Carolina native is in her third season as a member of Newberry’s softball team.

“It was one of the only schools that allow athletes to play a sport while in the nursing program in addition to the small class sizes,” she said.

In high school she was named to the North-South All-Star game in 2015, an All-Region selection, and S.C. ASA State Champion in 18U. Dills also played for Carolina Elite in Spartanburg. Last season she played in 44 games, had a .328 batting average, collected 24 RBIs, 21 runs, eight doubles, two triples, and two home runs.

Some interesting facts about Myranda are, her favorite athlete is Peyton Manning. In her down time, her favorite hobby is painting.

Dills’ greatest athletic achievement/moment was winning the state championship in high school.

Name: Emily Marchbanks

Major: Math Education

Favorite Food: Pizza

The senior from Sweet Home, Ore. decided to come to Newberry because of the softball program.

Last season for the Wolves Marchbanks appeared in 28 games and started in 24 of those. With her 12-10 record and an ERA of 3.04 she compiled 81 strikeouts. Through her 12 complete games and a save, she pitched a total of 135.2 innings

Some interesting facts about Emily are, her favorite food is pizza and having a certain ribbon is her pre-game ritual. Her favorite athlete is Shannon McCann and she has completely memorized the lyrics for “Fergalicious” by Fergie. She can also touch her tongue to her nose.

Emily’s greatest athletic achievement/moment is throwing a three-hit game against Queens last season in the South Atlantic Conference tournament.

Marchbanks https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Marchbanks2018.jpg Marchbanks Carpenter https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_CarpenterKailey.jpg Carpenter Dills https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DillsMyranda.jpg Dills