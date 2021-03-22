To the Good People of Newberry:

Your neighbors may be hungry. Some struggle to provide healthy meals, opting for the least expensive food items they can find instead of the most nutritious. Others are trying to decide which bill not to pay in order to afford groceries. Hunger is on the rise in our land. According to Feeding America, since the pandemic began last year, over 14 million people in our country have faced food insecurity; and children and seniors are the most adversely affected. Feeding America reports that over five million seniors struggle with food insecurity, and the USDA reports more than 11 million children in our country do not get enough to eat.

Although there are a handful of local agencies addressing hunger, the Newberry area is still underserved. Consequently, a group of community churches have come together to form a new food ministry — God’s Abundance For All People. Housed at the O’Neal Street UMC, God’s Abundance is really an ecumenical endeavor with Methodists, Lutherans, Episcopalians, and Catholics all working together to address food insecurity in our community. Last month we delivered pantry boxes of non-perishable food items to the senior residents at two local housing complexes, and we plan to deliver to them again at the end of this month. With the help of Councilwoman Jackie Holmes, the group has also identified several individuals and families in our community that need a little help and cannot get to a pantry because they struggle with transportation, so we have delivered boxes of food right to their doors.

The ultimate goal of God’s Abundance For All People is partnership with Harvest Hope, our local food bank. As a partner agency, we will work to provide pantry boxes and hot meals to those in need on a weekly basis. In the meantime, we are serving as many souls as possible, as often as possible, and we need your prayers and support.

Please consider donating to: God’s Abundance, P.O. Box 675, Newberry, SC 29108 or email us if you’d like to volunteer at: godsabundanceforall@gmail.com.