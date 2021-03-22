ROCK HILL — The South Atlantic Conference announced its AstroTurf Football Players of the Week for games played during the first week of the spring season. Newberry quarterback Dre Harris was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Week, while Newberry defensive lineman Craig Barksdale was named the Defensive Player of the Week.

Harris, a junior from Greenville, led the Wolves to a 21-6 win over Tusculum last week. He generated 219 yards of total offense and scored all three Newberry touchdowns, two rushing and one passing. He threw for 166 yards, going 13-for-20 for 65 percent and a touchdown. He then rushed for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

Barksdale, a sophomore from Easley, had a career game for the Wolves as he had a career high five tackles, including a sack and quarterback hurry, all while helping the Newberry defense hold Tusculum to just six points.