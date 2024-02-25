God is actually forbidding us to worry or fret about anything. The Bible is talking about the distracting anxious cares that gnaw at our soul, allowing little or no room for God’s peace to abide.

It’s easy to crowd out things of God with other things on our mind.

Paul commands us to stop it and don’t do it anymore. It is easy to say and hard to do. The doing of it is both hard and easy. But it is also easy once we understand that God never ask us to do something for which He doesn’t enable and equip us.

Philippians 4:6. “But in everything, by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your request be made unto God.”

We should worry about nothing by praying about everything.

Trusting God with our anxieties through prayer is the way to stop worry.

When we worry, it’s hard to pray. But now we realize that prayer is exactly what we need in such times. When we truly give our problems to God, we can trust Him to handle them.

1 Peter 5:7 “Casting all your cares upon him, for he careth for you.”